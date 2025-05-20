Tualatin’s Campbell Brintnall has a love for the hurdles, and it shows in her results Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

There’s nothing easy about the hurdles. Sure, for some it’s fun, yet, for others it’s difficult. But for Tualatin senior Campbell Brintnall it’s both — and she wouldn’t want it any other way.

“It’s my favorite thing,” Brintnall said. “I’m just so passionate about it and I love it so much. It’s shaped me as a person and also as an athlete. I love the work and it makes everything more rewarding.”

And it’s been very rewarding this season, for Brintnall who has won or finished second in all but one of her races this season and boasts the state’s best time in both the girls 100 and 300 meter hurdles, running personal best times in both. That might come as a surprise to some, but not for Brintnall, who said she’s worked feverishly throughout the past year, and due to such is in a good place physically and mentally.

“I train year round with Inner Circle Track Club and I’ve been doing that for the past three years, but I think physically, mentally and everything, I just feel very focused and that’s definitely helped,” she said. “I’m very happy with the growth that I’ve made so far this season. But we’re not done.”

Hurdling is not for the meek. It takes timing, technique and, of course, athleticism. It also wasn’t Brintnall’s first love, for she was a sprinter before that, ran cross country and even played lacrosse, which as a goalie she was exposed to the sport of hurdling as she watched others train from what was at the time the slow end of the field.

She was intrigued by what she saw, and later inspired to give it a try.

“It was after that moment, I just thought hurdling was really cool,” Brintnall said. “It’s very technical, and just a good way to challenge yourself. I’ve just always loved it.”

Her hurdle journey began as a freshman and since, that journey has gone from a slow grind to a meteoric rise.

Her freshman year, while at Lakeridge, she predictably failed to qualify for state in either the 100 or 300 meter events; her sophomore season, still at Lakeridge, she placed second at districts in the 100 and qualified for state where she placed 14th; and last season, at Tualatin, she qualified for state in both events, where she placed seventh and eighth respectively.

But this year, she’s shaved more than a second off of her best in the 100 (14.24), and more than two seconds off of her best 300 (42.98), making her the one that the rest of the state’s hurdlers are chasing.

Has it been easy making those strides? Of course not. In fact, Brintnall said it’s been a study in patience and perseverance to get from where she was, to where she is now.

“Literally every single part of hurdling was challenging at first,” Brintnall said. “I think a lot of people can get over hurdles, but to do it effectively and efficiently is a very difficult thing to work towards.

“It takes a lot of time and lot of patience to make it make sense. It’s like sprinting, but it adds another level to it. Anyone can run fast, but to do it properly and with good technique takes a very long time.”

In Brintnall’s case, that means training four to five times per week for much of the year, including the summer where she competes for Inner Circle.

“I’ve put hours and hours into this,” she said. “Now that I think about it, it’s crazy.”

And impressive. Not everyone is as dedicated to that level of work, especially at such a young age. But Brintnall said such was instilled in her by her mother who taught her and her siblings to take pride in any or all endeavors.

“I’ve always been that type of person,” Brintnall said. “My mom raised me and my sisters to be very hard workers, very diligent, and to be passionate about the things that we do.”

Which goes beyond the track.

Brintnall is an exceptional student, and when she’s not working at or competing in athletics, is busy with additional school activities, student leadership, work at times, and even playing the cello.

It’s athletics, however, that will likely steer her to what will be her college of choice.

Where will that be? That’s yet to be determined, but it will hinge mostly on the overall experience opposed to just the one on the track.

“I don’t really care where I go, to be honest,” Brintnall said. “As long as the coaching and environment is very positive and uplifting. I just want a good community because I value that a lot.”

And with just the district and hopefully state meets left in her prep career, along with less than a month of high school in general, is she ready for the next chapter of her life? Absolutely. But she’s also nostalgic for what has been, along with what she will miss when it’s all behind her.

“It’s kind of sad that there are so many people that I may never see again, but I’m definitely ready to move on, and ready to see what I can do beyond high school,” Brintnall said. “Not just as an athlete, but as a person. I’m actually really excited.”