Sipp, Mazurkiewicz, Frame lead in initial Banks school board election results Published 8:17 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the 10 p.m. May 20 election results.

Voters are rolling in for the Banks school board race, and the results appear to signal continued support for current leadership.

Three school board seats are up for election this year in Banks, but only one race is contested. Of the four candidates on the ballot, three have prior experience serving on the Banks School District board, while one newcomer is making a bid to join.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, incumbent Leslee Sipp holds the lead in the Position 1 race with 74% of the vote. Challenger Jodi Hailey currently sits at 25.5%.

Incumbent Corissa Mazurkiewicz is running unopposed for Position 2 and has secured 97.1% of the vote so far.

Rob Frame, the incumbent for Position 4 and also running unopposed, currently holds 96.9% of the vote.

According to the Washington County Elections Division, results will be certified by June 16. So far, ballot returns show a turnout of approximately 12.7%, though not all ballots have been tabulated. Oregon law allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted if received within the following week.