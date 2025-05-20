Sarbacher, Johnson take early lead in Gaston school board election results Published 8:24 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the 10 p.m. May 20 election results.

Gary Sarbacher and TJ Johnson appear to be leading in early results for the Gaston school board election.

Two school board positions were on the ballot this year, both contested in the May 20 election.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, preliminary results for Position 2 show Sarbacher ahead with 77.8% of the vote, followed by Erica Stark at 21.7%. Both candidates are seeking a first term on the board.

In the race for Position 3, incumbent Johnson is leading with 39.4% as he seeks another term. Challengers Kathe Welch and Faye L. Claire follow with 33.4% and 27.1%, respectively.

According to the Washington County Elections Division, results will be certified by June 16. Voter turnout currently stands at approximately 12.7%, though ballots are still being tabulated. Oregon law allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted if received within the following week.