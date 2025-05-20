Funding for new Forest Grove police station up in the air, early results show Published 8:42 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the 10 p.m. May 20 election results.

Early election results show uncertainty over Forest Grove’s proposed $29.5 million bond for a new police station. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, the vote on Measure 34-343 leans “no,” with 51.1% opposed and 48.9% in favor.

For the average household in Forest Grove, the bond would cost approximately $263 per year — or $22 per month — over its 20-year lifespan.

The push for a modernized facility has been years in the making. The current police station at 2102 Pacific Ave. has remained largely unchanged since its construction in 1977, despite a police force that has doubled in personnel to serve a growing community.

If approved, the new station would be 45% larger than the existing 12,120-square-foot space, expanding work areas for officers and staff. Plans include improved Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, adequate evidence and record storage, a secure and private space for victim interviews, and proper separation between adult and juvenile offenders, as required by state law.

The proposed station would be built at the corner of 19th Avenue and Birch Street on city-owned property, adjacent to other municipal buildings and centralized to ensure convenient access and equal response times.

According to the Washington County Elections Division, results will be certified by June 16. So far, ballot returns show a turnout of approximately 12.7%, though not all ballots have been tabulated. Oregon law allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted if received within the following week.