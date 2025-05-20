Franco, Truax, Lozano take lead in early Forest Grove school board election results Published 8:10 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the 10 p.m. May 20 election results.

Preliminary election results are in, and what the next chapter of leadership for the Forest Grove School District will look like is beginning to become clearer.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, Brisa Franco, Peter Truax and Alma Lozano lead in their respective races for school board seats in the May 2020 election.

Franco holds an early lead in the Position 1 race, with 61.1% of the vote. Fellow newcomer Nicholas Hafez trails with 37.6%. The seat carries a four-year term and is currently held by outgoing board member Brad Bafaro.

Former Forest Grove Mayor and City Councilor Truax is ahead in the contest for Position 2, with 64.9% of the vote. Jodi Blue, a first-time school board candidate, follows with 30.9%. The winner will succeed Valyrie Ingram.

Alma Lozano is out front in the race for Position 3, capturing 54.9% of the vote. Madigan Shepherd and James Strother currently hold 24.5% and 19.4%, respectively. The seat will be vacated by Mark Everett at the end of his term.

Three of the five positions on the Forest Grove school board were up for grabs this year, each contested. With no incumbents seeking reelection, new leadership is guaranteed across the board.

According to the Washington County Elections Division, results will be certified by June 16. So far, ballot returns show a turnout of approximately 12.7%, though not all ballots have been tabulated. Oregon law allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted if received within the following week.