Election May 2025: Candidates for the Gaston school board race Published 8:00 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Election Day is approaching, and the Gaston School District has two open seats on the school board.

The 2025 special district election is set for May 20. All candidates have filed their paperwork, and ballots were mailed to voters April 30.

In Gaston, two school board seats are up for election — and both are contested. A total of five candidates are in the running this year, with one bringing previous experience in helping lead the local district.

Gary Sarbacher, Position 2

Newcomer Gary Sarbacher is one of two candidates competing to take on the vacated Position 2 seat on the Gaston school board.

An application engineer at Synopsys Inc., Sarbacher previously worked for Intel as a mask designer and physical design engineer. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering from DeVry University.

Sarbacher coaches multiple teams for Gaston Youth Sports while also running two after-school music programs.

“If elected, I’ll be accountable to the public by working closely with the board, teachers and parents to creatively solve complex issues,” Sarbacher said in the Washington County voters’ pamphlet. “I’ll drive effective spending of our tax dollars to support the longevity and quality of our campus, materials and employees.”

Sarbacher faces fellow newcomer Erica Stark for Position 2. The winner will serve a four-year term.

Erica Stark, Position 2

Erica Stark is making a bid to take on Position 2 for the Gaston school board.

Stark, who works as a part-time driver for Mid-Columbia Bus Company and as a winemaking consultant, has previous experience in various roles in the wine industry and market management. She attended Chemeketa Community College and studied viticulture and enology through an online program at UC Davis.

The candidate also has experience coaching softball and baseball for Gaston Youth Sports.

“My hopes are to bring some reality into the equality-focused school environment, putting strength back into the community and moving away from the data-driven confusion,” Stark said in a social media post. “I believe we need to use our assets as a small community and small school to prepare our children for the big bad world.”

Stark faces fellow newcomer Gary Sarbacher for Position 2. The winner will serve a four-year term.

Faye L. Claire, Position 3

Newcomer Faye L. Claire is in the running to take on the Position 3 seat on the Gaston school board.

Claire, who works as a technical program manager at Intel, has experience as a teaching assistant and tutor. She holds an associate degree in natural sciences from San Joaquin Delta College, as well as a bachelor’s in chemistry and a doctorate in inorganic physical chemistry from UC Davis.

“I am committed to working as a team to address areas of concern made visible from parents and teachers, making post-pandemic adjustments to help students and educators reach their goals,” Claire said in the Washington County voters’ pamphlet. “By prioritizing high-quality instruction and collaboration, we can strengthen our school and prepare students for success.”

Claire faces fellow newcomer Kathe Welch and incumbent TJ Johnson for Position 3 on the school board. The winner will serve a four-year term.

TJ Johnson, Position 3

Incumbent TJ Johnson aims to once again serve the Gaston School District on board Position 3.

Johnson, an architect, has an occupational background in advanced research and development as well as in the high-tech education and nonprofit sectors. He holds a bachelor’s degree in information technology from the University of Phoenix.

The incumbent has experience in contract negotiations and curriculum adoption with Position 3, and he previously served in Position 5, working on the policy subcommittee and educational program review. He also has experience on the Oregon School Boards Association Legislative Policy Committee.

“With roots in Gaston from generations before and after me in this district and community, as well as dear friends like family, I want to serve the district which prepared me for life in many ways,” Johnson said in the Washington County voters’ pamphlet. “Parents and community members have brought a number of concerns to my attention, and I would be honored to ensure such concerns have a voice in the larger board body.”

Johnson is challenged by newcomers Faye L. Claire and Kathe Welch for Position 3. The winner will serve a four-year term.

Kathe Welch, Position 3

Kathe Welch has her sights set on Position 3 on the Gaston school board.

A retired educator who taught middle school and high school art, Welch has an associate degree in communication from the Art Institute of Seattle and a bachelor’s degree in studio art from California State University, Stanislaus.

“I am a retired middle and high school art teacher and spent my career advocating for students. I think time spent in the classroom provides a good background for a school board member,” Welch said in the Washington County voters’ pamphlet. “It taught me that public education is essential and must be equally accessible to all students and that their learning environment must be safe and conducive to student growth.”

Welch is up against fellow newcomer Faye L. Claire and incumbent TJ Johnson for Position 3. The winner will serve a four-year term.