Oregon high school softball state tournament bracketology 2025
Published 12:08 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025
Oregon high school softball is coming down to the wire with less than 10 days to go until all rankings are frozen.
With that in mind, we take a look at which teams are currently in position to make the postseason if the season were to end today using the playoff qualifications outlined by the OSAA.
Class 6A is a 32-team bracket while the rest of the classifications look a little different. Class 5A will have 16 teams while 4A will use a play-in system to find its 16 teams. Class 3A is still a 20-team format and 2A/1A is still its normal 22-team field.
Rankings for 4A will freeze first on Monday, May 19 to allow for the play-in games to be held. Class 6A, 3A and 2A/1A will freeze on Thursday, May 22 and 5A will freeze Saturday, May 24.
For this exercise, league ties were broken first with head-to-head competition, then OSAA rankings (plus a few judgement calls from time to time).
Here’s the latest projection of what the tournament fields look like for the 6A-2A/1A softball season.
Latest update: May 15, 11:30 a.m.
Class 6A
Autobids (3 per league)
PIL: Roosevelt, Cleveland, Grant
Metro: Sunset, Jesuit, Mountainside
Pacific: Sherwood, Forest Grove, Glencoe
Mt. Hood: Gresham, Barlow, Central Catholic
Three Rivers: West Linn, Tigard, Oregon City
Central Valley: West Salem, McNary, Sprague
Southwest: North Medford, Roseburg, South Medford
At large (11)
McMinnville
Sheldon
Aloha
Southridge
Grants Pass
Tualatin
Westview
Sandy
Nelson
Century
Beaverton
Next five out: Lake Oswego, Newberg, McDaniel, Willamette, Franklin
The field
No. 32 Grant at No. 1 Jesuit
No. 17 Sheldon at No. 16 Roosevelt
No. 25 Westview at No. 8 West Linn
No. 24 Tualatin at No. 9 Forest Grove
No. 28 Century at No. 5 West Salem
No. 21 Southridge at No. 12 South Medford
No. 20 Oregon City at No. 13 Mountainside
No. 29 Beaverton at No. 4 North Medford
No. 30 Cleveland at No. 3 Sherwood
No. 19 Barlow at No. 14 Tigard
No. 22 Central Catholic at No. 11 McNary
No. 27 Nelson at No. 6 McMinnville
No. 26 Sandy at No. 7 Roseburg
No. 23 Grants Pass at No. 10 Glencoe
No. 18 Aloha at No. 15 Gresham
No. 31 Sprague at No. 2 Sunset
- Moved Roosevelt from No. 27 to 16 as projected league champion.
- Moved Gresham from No. 17 to 15 as projected league champion, leave room for Roosevelt at No. 16.
- Swapped Southridge and Oregon City to avoid Southridge-Mountainside league matchup.
Class 5A
Autobids
NWOC (4): Canby, Hood River Valley, La Salle Prep, Wilsonville
Midwestern (3): Crater, Thurston, Eagle Point
Mid-Willamette (4): Central, Dallas, Silverton, Lebanon
Intermountain (3): Ridgeview, Bend, Caldera
At large (2)
Hillsboro
Mountain View
Next five out: West Albany, North Eugene, Churchill, Putnam, Redmond
The field
No. 16 Lebanon at No. 1 Ridgeview
No. 9 Bend at No. 8 Central
No. 12 Eagle Point at No. 5 Dallas
No. 13 Mountain View at No. 4 Canby
No. 14 Wilsonville at No. 3 Thurston
No. 11 Caldera at No. 6 Hood River Valley
No. 10 La Salle Prep at No. 7 Silverton
No. 15 Hillsboro at No. 2 Crater
- Moved Central from No. 14 to 8 as projected league champion.
- Moved Wilsonville from No. 13 to 14, Hillsboro from No. 14 to 15 and Mountain View from No. 15 to 13 to avoid Wilsonville-Canby league matchup.
Class 4A
Autobids (2 per league)
Cowapa: St. Helens, Astoria
Tri-Valley: Gladstone, The Dalles
Oregon West: Cascade, Stayton
Sky Em: Junction City, Marist Catholic
Skyline: Hidden Valley, Henley
Greater Oregon: La Grande, Pendleton
Play-in teams (third place + two at large)
Scappoose (Cowapa)
Crook County (Tri-Valley)
Sweet Home (Oregon West)
North Bend (Sky Em)
Phoenix (Skyline)
Baker (Greater Oregon)
Estacada
Philomath
Next five out: Cottage Grove, Mazama, Seaside, Marshfield, Tillamook
Play-in field
Top four seeds host, shortest distance to travel is the No. 1 priority in seeding teams 5-8 for play-in games.
No. 8 Philomath at No. 1 Scappoose
No. 7 North Bend at No. 2 Phoenix
No. 6 Estacada at No. 3 Sweet Home
No. 5 Crook County at No. 4 Baker
Class 3A
Autobids
Special District 1 (3): Banks, Warrenton, Rainier
Special District 2 (3): Vale, McLoughlin, Burns
Special District 3 (4): Scio, Dayton, Yamhill-Carlton, Willamina
Mountain Valley (2): Harrisburg, Elmira
Far West (2): South Umpqua, Douglas
Southern Oregon (2): Lakeview, Brookings-Harbor
At large (4)
North Valley
Glide
Amity
Santiam Christian
Next five out: Nyssa, Taft, Valley Catholic, Rogue River, Enterprise
The field
No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Scio
No. 17 Elmira at No. 16 Amity
No. 9 Douglas at No. 8 Lakeview
No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Willamina
No. 20 Warrenton at No. 13 Brookings-Harbor
No. 12 Burns at No. 5 South Umpqua
No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Dayton
No. 18 Santiam Christian at No. 15 Harrisburg
No. 10 McLoughlin at No. 7 Banks
No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Yamhill-Carlton
No. 19 Rainier at No. 14 Glide
No. 11 North Valley at No. 6 Vale
- Moved Lakeview from No. 9 to 8 as projected league champion.
- Swapped Santiam Christian and Elmira to avoid Santiam Christian-Amity and Elmira-Harrisburg league matchups.
- Swapped Burns and North Valley to avoid Burns-Vale league matchup.
Class 2A/1A
Autobids
Special District 1 (2): Clatskanie, Knappa
Special District 2 (3): Salem Academy, Perrydale, Kennedy
Special District 3 (2): Regis, Gervais
Special District 4 (3): Toledo, Powers, Reedsport
Special District 5 (3): North Douglas, Oakland, Umpqua Valley Christian
Special District 6 (2): Lost River, Illinois Valley
Special District 7 (3): Weston-McEwen, Grant Union, Heppner
At large (4)
Union
Elgin
Santiam
Glendale
Next five out: Riddle, St. Paul, Pilot Rock, Country Christian, Bandon
The field
No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Clatskanie
No. 17 Gervais at No. 16 Kennedy
No. 9 Illinois Valley at No. 8 Toledo
No. 12/21 winner at No. 5 North Douglas
No. 21 Reedsport at No. 12 Oakland
No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Salem Academy
No. 20 Glendale at No. 13 Union
No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Heppner
No. 19 Santiam at No. 14 Powers
No. 11/22 winner at No. 6 Regis
No. 22 Umpqua Valley Christian at No. 11 Knappa
No. 10 Grant Union at No. 7 Lost River
No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Weston-McEwen
No. 18 Perrydale at No. 15 Elgin
- Moved Salem Academy, North Douglas, Regis and Lost River up one spot as league champions to make room for Toledo to move from No. 9 to 8 as league champion.
- Swapped Perrydale and Gervais to avoid Perrydale-Kennedy league matchup.
- Swapped Umpqua Valley Christian and Reedsport to avoid Umpqua Valley-Oakland league matchup.
- Swapped Illinois Valley and Grant Union to avoid Illinois Valley-Lost River league matchup.