Oregon high school softball state tournament bracketology 2025 Published 12:08 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Oregon high school softball is coming down to the wire with less than 10 days to go until all rankings are frozen.

With that in mind, we take a look at which teams are currently in position to make the postseason if the season were to end today using the playoff qualifications outlined by the OSAA.

Class 6A is a 32-team bracket while the rest of the classifications look a little different. Class 5A will have 16 teams while 4A will use a play-in system to find its 16 teams. Class 3A is still a 20-team format and 2A/1A is still its normal 22-team field.

Rankings for 4A will freeze first on Monday, May 19 to allow for the play-in games to be held. Class 6A, 3A and 2A/1A will freeze on Thursday, May 22 and 5A will freeze Saturday, May 24.

For this exercise, league ties were broken first with head-to-head competition, then OSAA rankings (plus a few judgement calls from time to time).

Here’s the latest projection of what the tournament fields look like for the 6A-2A/1A softball season.

Latest update: May 15, 11:30 a.m.

Class 6A

Autobids (3 per league)

PIL: Roosevelt, Cleveland, Grant

Metro: Sunset, Jesuit, Mountainside

Pacific: Sherwood, Forest Grove, Glencoe

Mt. Hood: Gresham, Barlow, Central Catholic

Three Rivers: West Linn, Tigard, Oregon City

Central Valley: West Salem, McNary, Sprague

Southwest: North Medford, Roseburg, South Medford

At large (11)

McMinnville

Sheldon

Aloha

Southridge

Grants Pass

Tualatin

Westview

Sandy

Nelson

Century

Beaverton

Next five out: Lake Oswego, Newberg, McDaniel, Willamette, Franklin

The field

No. 32 Grant at No. 1 Jesuit

No. 17 Sheldon at No. 16 Roosevelt

No. 25 Westview at No. 8 West Linn

No. 24 Tualatin at No. 9 Forest Grove

No. 28 Century at No. 5 West Salem

No. 21 Southridge at No. 12 South Medford

No. 20 Oregon City at No. 13 Mountainside

No. 29 Beaverton at No. 4 North Medford

No. 30 Cleveland at No. 3 Sherwood

No. 19 Barlow at No. 14 Tigard

No. 22 Central Catholic at No. 11 McNary

No. 27 Nelson at No. 6 McMinnville

No. 26 Sandy at No. 7 Roseburg

No. 23 Grants Pass at No. 10 Glencoe

No. 18 Aloha at No. 15 Gresham

No. 31 Sprague at No. 2 Sunset

Moved Roosevelt from No. 27 to 16 as projected league champion.

Moved Gresham from No. 17 to 15 as projected league champion, leave room for Roosevelt at No. 16.

Swapped Southridge and Oregon City to avoid Southridge-Mountainside league matchup.

Class 5A

Autobids

NWOC (4): Canby, Hood River Valley, La Salle Prep, Wilsonville

Midwestern (3): Crater, Thurston, Eagle Point

Mid-Willamette (4): Central, Dallas, Silverton, Lebanon

Intermountain (3): Ridgeview, Bend, Caldera

At large (2)

Hillsboro

Mountain View

Next five out: West Albany, North Eugene, Churchill, Putnam, Redmond

The field

No. 16 Lebanon at No. 1 Ridgeview

No. 9 Bend at No. 8 Central

No. 12 Eagle Point at No. 5 Dallas

No. 13 Mountain View at No. 4 Canby

No. 14 Wilsonville at No. 3 Thurston

No. 11 Caldera at No. 6 Hood River Valley

No. 10 La Salle Prep at No. 7 Silverton

No. 15 Hillsboro at No. 2 Crater

Moved Central from No. 14 to 8 as projected league champion.

Moved Wilsonville from No. 13 to 14, Hillsboro from No. 14 to 15 and Mountain View from No. 15 to 13 to avoid Wilsonville-Canby league matchup.

Class 4A

Autobids (2 per league)

Cowapa: St. Helens, Astoria

Tri-Valley: Gladstone, The Dalles

Oregon West: Cascade, Stayton

Sky Em: Junction City, Marist Catholic

Skyline: Hidden Valley, Henley

Greater Oregon: La Grande, Pendleton

Play-in teams (third place + two at large)

Scappoose (Cowapa)

Crook County (Tri-Valley)

Sweet Home (Oregon West)

North Bend (Sky Em)

Phoenix (Skyline)

Baker (Greater Oregon)

Estacada

Philomath

Next five out: Cottage Grove, Mazama, Seaside, Marshfield, Tillamook

Play-in field

Top four seeds host, shortest distance to travel is the No. 1 priority in seeding teams 5-8 for play-in games.

No. 8 Philomath at No. 1 Scappoose

No. 7 North Bend at No. 2 Phoenix

No. 6 Estacada at No. 3 Sweet Home

No. 5 Crook County at No. 4 Baker

Class 3A

Autobids

Special District 1 (3): Banks, Warrenton, Rainier

Special District 2 (3): Vale, McLoughlin, Burns

Special District 3 (4): Scio, Dayton, Yamhill-Carlton, Willamina

Mountain Valley (2): Harrisburg, Elmira

Far West (2): South Umpqua, Douglas

Southern Oregon (2): Lakeview, Brookings-Harbor

At large (4)

North Valley

Glide

Amity

Santiam Christian

Next five out: Nyssa, Taft, Valley Catholic, Rogue River, Enterprise

The field

No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Scio

No. 17 Elmira at No. 16 Amity

No. 9 Douglas at No. 8 Lakeview

No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Willamina

No. 20 Warrenton at No. 13 Brookings-Harbor

No. 12 Burns at No. 5 South Umpqua

No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Dayton

No. 18 Santiam Christian at No. 15 Harrisburg

No. 10 McLoughlin at No. 7 Banks

No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Yamhill-Carlton

No. 19 Rainier at No. 14 Glide

No. 11 North Valley at No. 6 Vale

Moved Lakeview from No. 9 to 8 as projected league champion.

Swapped Santiam Christian and Elmira to avoid Santiam Christian-Amity and Elmira-Harrisburg league matchups.

Swapped Burns and North Valley to avoid Burns-Vale league matchup.

Class 2A/1A

Autobids

Special District 1 (2): Clatskanie, Knappa

Special District 2 (3): Salem Academy, Perrydale, Kennedy

Special District 3 (2): Regis, Gervais

Special District 4 (3): Toledo, Powers, Reedsport

Special District 5 (3): North Douglas, Oakland, Umpqua Valley Christian

Special District 6 (2): Lost River, Illinois Valley

Special District 7 (3): Weston-McEwen, Grant Union, Heppner

At large (4)

Union

Elgin

Santiam

Glendale

Next five out: Riddle, St. Paul, Pilot Rock, Country Christian, Bandon

The field

No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Clatskanie

No. 17 Gervais at No. 16 Kennedy

No. 9 Illinois Valley at No. 8 Toledo

No. 12/21 winner at No. 5 North Douglas

No. 21 Reedsport at No. 12 Oakland

No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Salem Academy

No. 20 Glendale at No. 13 Union

No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Heppner

No. 19 Santiam at No. 14 Powers

No. 11/22 winner at No. 6 Regis

No. 22 Umpqua Valley Christian at No. 11 Knappa

No. 10 Grant Union at No. 7 Lost River

No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Weston-McEwen

No. 18 Perrydale at No. 15 Elgin