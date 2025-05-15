Forest Grove teen voices for change, inclusion Published 1:00 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

1 of 4

(FOREST GROVE) — Braelyn Marino never shies away from standing up for what she believes in. Often, that means putting others before herself.

You almost have to wonder how the Forest Grove High School junior keeps up with it all, between golf practice after school, National Honor Society meetings, and leading her local chapter of Future Farmers of America.

And somehow, she’s stacked Advanced Placement classes on top of everything else.

But Marino says it’s not about finding the time, as long as she’s doing what she loves.

“The things that I’m doing are things that I’m truly passionate about, and if I wasn’t passionate about them, then I wouldn’t find time,” Marino said. “It just comes down to that motivation and that drive to want to do those things.”

That sense of purpose is evident throughout her life, but it shines brightest in her work with Unified. This program connects students of all abilities through sports and theater, offering opportunities to compete, build friendships, and grow as advocates.

Marino remembers joining Unified Basketball in fifth grade. What stuck with her wasn’t the score or the plays, but the way both teams would erupt in cheers whenever someone made a basket. She figured that would fade in high school, but even now, she still sees that same kind of joy.

“Everybody there is so kind and supportive,” she said.

When she’s not playing, Marino is often keeping score, lending a hand with Unified Theatre events, or brainstorming new ideas for advocacy as part of her school’s Unified subcommittee.

“We get participation from students around the school who don’t usually join Unified activities. Something we often struggle with is getting people involved within the programs, but I love to just do the schoolwide activities that kind of help to strengthen that involvement and engagement,” she said.

Outside of Forest Grove, Marino has also stepped up at the state level. As part of Special Olympics Oregon’s Youth Activation Committee, she works alongside students from all over to develop ideas, resources and events they can take back to their schools.

“We’re just kind of helping to facilitate those ideas and that growth, which is something that I find super special,” she said. “We’re providing resources and we’re providing those materials and those skills for others to bring back to their school; we’re inspiring others to promote that change in their schools.”

For Marino, the heart of her advocacy is simple: making sure everyone feels included and valued, regardless of ability.

“I feel like people sometimes stop at what they see on the surface,” she said. “They miss out on getting to know someone and seeing what they have to offer. These students have so much to contribute, and I want people to really see that.”

Her passion for speaking up also manifests in other aspects of her life. Through Future Farmers of America, Marino has found herself engaging in conversations about agriculture and advocating for increased student involvement in Forest Grove.

“It’s such a passion of mine,” she said. “I’ve learned so much, and I really do enjoy the leadership aspect of it.”

College is still a little ways off (she’s eyeing the University of Idaho, where she hopes to study animal science), but no matter where she lands, Marino knows advocacy will stay front and center.

“My family has always stood up for what we believe is right. And I think that my passion for advocating for individuals, whether it’s in Unified or (Future Farmers of America) stems from that,” she said. “That’s something I want to tie into my future.”

Community: Forest Grove

Why she is an Amazing Kid: This Forest Grove High School junior is a voice for change in inclusion across the state.

Forest Grove Ace Hardware

3602 Pacific Ave., Forest Grove

503-357-3164

acehardware.com/store-details/00661