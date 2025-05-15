5 adults injured following morning school bus crash in Cornelius Published 1:30 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Several adults were hospitalized with minor injuries following a crash involving a school bus Wednesday morning, May 14, in Cornelius.

According to the Cornelius Fire Department, crews responded at 7 a.m. to a traffic collision at the intersection of North 10th Avenue and North Adair Street involving a sedan and a school bus.

No students were on the bus when it crashed, authorities confirmed, and five adults from the two vehicles were transported to area hospitals.

“Crews had to use hydraulic rescue tools to safely access and remove one patient from the sedan,” the fire department said.

The bus appeared to be affiliated with the Oregon Child Development Coalition, a nonprofit that provides early childhood education and care. The Forest Grove School District told the News-Times that it was not part of its fleet.

North 10th Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions, and North Adair was down to one lane for westbound traffic, Cornelius police said. The roadways have since reopened.